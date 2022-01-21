Cold pattern continues

**The next area of low pressure that we were monitoring for Friday night will stay far enough east so we are not expecting snow Friday night**

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds for the evening and frigid with temperatures in the teens. Clouds clear through the night, as clear skies arrive after midnight. Bitterly cold. Overnight lows in the single digits. Wind will stay in the 5-10 mph range, but wind chills will still drop into the single digits or even below zero across our West Virginia locations.

SATURDAY: Brutally cold to start the morning with temperatures rising into the teens. Plenty of sunshine will be around for the entire day, with some clouds arriving during the afternoon. Staying very cold all day with highs in the low 30s. Wind will be on the light side at around 5 mph, but wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day.

Some clouds for the evening and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Skies will clear again for the evening and overnight as temperatures become frigid once more with temperatures dropping into the low to mid teens. Wind will be very light, but wind chills will fall into the teens for the Valley, and even the single digits across our West Virginia locations.

SUNDAY: Some clouds to start the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. More clouds arrive throughout the day as temperatures stay cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. A minor disturbance will pass through the area, bringing upslope snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains and some flurries elsewhere in our West Virginia locations. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall for the Allegheny Mountains into Sunday night.

Plenty of clouds throughout the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds will stick around for the late evening and overnight hours as temperatures return to very cold levels. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens. Wind chills in our West Virginia locations dropping into the teens.

MONDAY: Some clouds to kick off the next work week and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with temperatures staying cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some clouds overnight with lows not as cold in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A cold front will swing through our area today with scattered rain and snow showers through the day into the early evening. Not everyone will see the rain and snow showers as this looks to be another minor system with limited rain and any snow accumulation. Feeling warmer for the day despite temperatures only rising into the low to mid 40s. This will be the warmest day over the next 7 days. Some clouds overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds and very cold to start the day with temperatures stuck in the teens. Back to the very cold weather pattern as highs only reach the low to mid 30s in the afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine and limited clouds. Mostly clear overnight and frigid with overnight lows in the single digits to low teens.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and frigid to start the day with temperatures in the teens. A very cold day overall despite the sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Some clouds overnight with temperatures turning very cold as they fall into the low to mid teens.

