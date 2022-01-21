Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Federal workers who are getting minimum wage will be getting a pay boost.
The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.
Most workers who will get a raise work at the Department of Defense.
The changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the month.
