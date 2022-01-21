Advertisement

JMU holds on for one-point win at UNCW

The James Madison women’s basketball team earned a road win Friday afternoon.
The James Madison women’s basketball team earned a road win Friday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team earned a road win Friday afternoon.

After leading by as many as 12 points in the second half, the Dukes held on for a one-point victory at UNCW, 57-56. The game was originally scheduled to be played in the evening but was moved up to an afternoon tip-of due to expected winter weather in the Wilmington, North Carolina area.

Kiki Jefferson led JMU in scoring with 20 points while Annalicia Goodman chipped in 12 points, including the game-winning lay-up with under 20 seconds to play. James Madison has been the worst three-point shooting team in the CAA this season but the Dukes were able to knock down seven three’s and shoot 41.2% from beyond the arc Friday afternoon.

James Madison improves to 7-9 overall (3-2 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to visit College of Charleston for a 2 p.m. tip-off Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Caleb Scott.
Elkton woman’s tragedy inspires Caleb’s Law, now before the Va. General Assmebly
Officers were able to identify the alleged offender as 49-year-old Kenneth Brian Harris of...
Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues
On I-81 at mile marker 242.2 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle...
Vehicle crash in Rockingham County cleared

Latest News

UNCW buzzer-beater sinks JMU at AUBC
UNCW buzzer-beater sinks JMU at AUBC
The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a loss to UNCW at the buzzer Thursday night at...
UNCW buzzer-beater sinks JMU at AUBC
Bridgewater defeats EMU in latest edition of Poultry Road Rivalry
Bridgewater defeats EMU in latest edition of Poultry Road Rivalry
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Wednesday, January 19
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Wednesday, January 19