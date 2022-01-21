JMU holds on for one-point win at UNCW

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team earned a road win Friday afternoon.

After leading by as many as 12 points in the second half, the Dukes held on for a one-point victory at UNCW, 57-56. The game was originally scheduled to be played in the evening but was moved up to an afternoon tip-of due to expected winter weather in the Wilmington, North Carolina area.

Kiki Jefferson led JMU in scoring with 20 points while Annalicia Goodman chipped in 12 points, including the game-winning lay-up with under 20 seconds to play. James Madison has been the worst three-point shooting team in the CAA this season but the Dukes were able to knock down seven three’s and shoot 41.2% from beyond the arc Friday afternoon.

James Madison improves to 7-9 overall (3-2 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to visit College of Charleston for a 2 p.m. tip-off Sunday afternoon.

