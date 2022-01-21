Local vineyards prepare for upcoming cold snap

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With temperatures dropping into the single digits again, local vineyards will be on guard.

Bluestone Vineyards in Bridgewater is one of those places.

Lee Hartman, a winemaker at Bluestone Vineyards, said he’s worried about the health of the vines when temperatures drop below 10 degrees. One thing extreme cold can do is cause the tissue in the vines to crack.

Having snow on the ground actually can protect the base of the vines from extreme temperatures.

“If you have a foot of snow, the graft union will be covered up and if you take the temperature you know ten inches under the snow, it will be warmer than the 3 degrees that we will see in the air temperatures,” said Hartman.

Hartman said the next obstacle following the cold this winter is battling early spring warm spells and quick swings in temperature that the spring provides.

