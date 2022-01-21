Advertisement

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County School Board met Thursday night to vote in favor of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, making masks a choice for students.

During the citizen comment period, commenter Amelia King said “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes, and she responded with “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

King later sent an apology to the school board that was read aloud at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.

Division Superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox released a statement addressing the comments made. It can be found below.

This story will be updated as WHSV learns more.

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Inchy the Bookworm Book Vending Machine at Kate Collins Middle School
Steve Dorff concert rescheduled for Feb. 12
Bob Grebe's interview with songwriter Steve Dorff