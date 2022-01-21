Advertisement

Page County School Board approves parent’s choice of school mask wearing

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on parents having a choice for their children to wear masks at school goes into effect Monday.

Now, schools around the commonwealth are deciding if they want to enforce it. The Page County School Board held a meeting Thursday night regarding this issue.

The Page County School Board voted in favor of the executive order despite the fact that the county saw its highest daily new cases of COVID last week. Currently, the positivity rate on testing for COVID is 42%.

Starting Monday, Jan. 24, parents will have the option on their child’s mask wearing. All staff will still be required to wear masks and students will still need to wear masks on the bus.

Any student that is returning from quarantine will still be required to wear a mask for five days following the end of quarantine, following the most recent recommendation from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During the meeting, the school board emphasized the importance of not allowing your kids to go to school if they are feeling sick.

“Parents, you have a responsibility in this decision. In that, as we go forward whatever the outcome, the ball is in your court when it comes to your child coming to school if they’re sick,” said Jackie Sullivan-Smoot of the Page County School Board.

Parents will also receive an “opt-out” form. This form will be used for if parents choose not to have their child wear a mask.

The Page County School Board also mentioned that they will be ordering KN95 masks for staff upon request.

Parents voiced their concerns before the school board voted on going forward with the executive order.

Of the ones that supported the executive order, one reason behind it was the fact that nearly 79% of voters voted for Glenn Youngkin and his platform, which heavily emphasized parents should have the choice on their kids wearing a mask at school.

