Advertisement

Part of lawsuit against Rockingham County Public Schools alleging sexual assault dismissed

The lawsuit alleges a student was assaulted by former Turner Ashby High School teacher Wesley...
The lawsuit alleges a student was assaulted by former Turner Ashby High School teacher Wesley Dunlap.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Part of a lawsuit filed back in July against Rockingham County Public Schools has been dismissed.

The lawsuit alleges a student was assaulted by former Turner Ashby High School teacher Wesley Dunlap.

The alleged victim claims Dunlap sexually assaulted him multiple times on and off school property. The lawsuit also claims Dunlap was a previous co-owner of Timeless Toys and used the business’s Instagram to message the alleged victim and request nude images.

The Western District of Virginia granted a motion to dismiss claims against Timeless Toys. The business argued it has no sufficient connection to Dunlap’s personal actions.

Court documents show the alleged victim also conceded certain claims against the school board should be dismissed. The court, however, will not be dismissing the Title IX claim filed against the school board.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Caleb Scott.
Elkton woman’s tragedy inspires Caleb’s Law, now before the Va. General Assmebly
Officers were able to identify the alleged offender as 49-year-old Kenneth Brian Harris of...
Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
The governor's office says this plan aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven
Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues
On I-81 at mile marker 242.2 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle...
Vehicle crash in Rockingham County cleared

Latest News

(FILE)
Understanding link between alcohol and cancer
RHSPCA imploring community to foster dogs
Virginia governor seeks dismissal of suit over school masks
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting