Part of lawsuit against Rockingham County Public Schools alleging sexual assault dismissed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Part of a lawsuit filed back in July against Rockingham County Public Schools has been dismissed.

The lawsuit alleges a student was assaulted by former Turner Ashby High School teacher Wesley Dunlap.

The alleged victim claims Dunlap sexually assaulted him multiple times on and off school property. The lawsuit also claims Dunlap was a previous co-owner of Timeless Toys and used the business’s Instagram to message the alleged victim and request nude images.

The Western District of Virginia granted a motion to dismiss claims against Timeless Toys. The business argued it has no sufficient connection to Dunlap’s personal actions.

Court documents show the alleged victim also conceded certain claims against the school board should be dismissed. The court, however, will not be dismissing the Title IX claim filed against the school board.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.