RHSPCA imploring community to foster dogs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA’s HVAC system is unable to keep up with the cold temperatures in approximately half the kennel areas, and the shelter says there is an urgent need for foster homes.

RHSPCA is specifically looking for households that are able to provide temporary care for dogs that weigh 40 lbs or more.

Households meeting the following criteria are asked to contact the shelter through a form on the RHSPCA website.

Experience with large breed dogs.



Households without pets and children.



Available to foster until January 31st, 2022.



In-person dog adoption appointments at the shelter are suspended until January 31, 2022. Adopters are encouraged to apply for adoption through their website.

The RHSPCA is also asking individuals needing to rehome their dogs to wait until January 31, 2022 to surrender the dogs. Cat intake and cat adoptions are not affected.

”Our dated HVAC system has not been able to keep up with the overnight drop in temperatures. This is affecting half the kennel areas. We are placing our dogs in warm foster homes so we can create space at the shelter for stray dogs that need to get out of the cold,” said the RHSPCA’s Executive Director, Huck Nawaz.

