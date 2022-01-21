Advertisement

Steve Dorff concert rescheduled for Feb. 12

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to COVID-19, Steve Dorff has rescheduled the Saturday, January 22nd performance to Saturday, February 12 at 8 p.m. in the Concert Hall. All patrons will be moved to the new performance and receive a confirmation.

If you have any questions regarding this change, would like to request a credit to your account or a refund, please contact the box office at forbesboxoffice@jmu.edu or call (540) 568-7000.

Mr. Dorff and the Forbes Center apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming patrons on February 12.

You can watch Bob Grebe’s full interview with Steve Dorff here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

