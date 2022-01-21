Advertisement

Timberville PD makes arrest for drug possession following traffic stop

Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.(Timberville Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Jan. 21, 2022 at about 12:05 a.m., a Timberville police officer made a drug interdiction-based stop on a vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street/West Lee Street in the town of Broadway while utilizing the mutual aid agreement between the towns of Broadway and Timberville.

The Timberville officer was immediately assisted by Broadway Police officers. During the traffic stop the police K-9 “alerted” on the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and approximately 158 lbs. of suspected marijuana were found and seized with an approximate street value between $700,000 and $1,400,000.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to jail and charged with penalties for sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana.

Officers say the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

