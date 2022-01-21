UNCW buzzer-beater sinks JMU at AUBC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a loss to UNCW at the buzzer Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Jaylen Sims drilled a three-pointer as time expired to lift the Seahawks to a 71-70 victory as UNCW completed a comeback after the Dukes led by as many as 13 points in the second half.

FINAL



UNCW - 71

James Madison - 70



Jaylen Sims drills a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift to the Seahawks to a crazy win. #JMU led by as many as 13 in the second half. pic.twitter.com/5tSZTjdC9O — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) January 21, 2022

"It's an unfortunate ending."



JMU head coach Mark Byington and UNCW head coach Takayo Siddle postgame after the Seahawks buzzer-beater to beat the Dukes Thursday night at AUBC: https://t.co/OX6TLB6b6R pic.twitter.com/weoVs5N0Kp — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) January 21, 2022

Vado Morse scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half for JMU while Takal Molson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the home team. Justin Amadi chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes. Five different players scored in double figures for UNCW led by Jaylen Fornes and Trazarien White with 16 points each.

UNCW remains unbeaten in CAA play with a 4-0 league record to go along with a 10-5 mark overall. JMU drops to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the CAA.

The Dukes are scheduled to host College of Charleston for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.