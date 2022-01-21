UNCW buzzer-beater sinks JMU at AUBC
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team suffered a loss to UNCW at the buzzer Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Jaylen Sims drilled a three-pointer as time expired to lift the Seahawks to a 71-70 victory as UNCW completed a comeback after the Dukes led by as many as 13 points in the second half.
Vado Morse scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half for JMU while Takal Molson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the home team. Justin Amadi chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes. Five different players scored in double figures for UNCW led by Jaylen Fornes and Trazarien White with 16 points each.
UNCW remains unbeaten in CAA play with a 4-0 league record to go along with a 10-5 mark overall. JMU drops to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the CAA.
The Dukes are scheduled to host College of Charleston for a 4 p.m. tip-off Saturday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.