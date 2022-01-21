Advertisement

Virginia governor seeks dismissal of suit over school masks

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to dismiss a lawsuit challenging his executive order allowing parents to opt out of mandates requiring children to wear masks in school.

A filing from Attorney General Jason Miyares cites a state law that says parents have a “fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care” of their children.

Miyares also argues that Youngkin’s order falls within the broad authority given to the governor to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts in Virginia have required masks in part under a 2021 state law that requires schools to adhere “to the maximum extent practicable” to mitigation guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

