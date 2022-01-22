Advertisement

Albemarle County Career Center expands career services

Albemarle County Career Center is an affiliate with Virginia Career Works
Albemarle County Career Center is an affiliate with Virginia Career Works(Virginia Career Works)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Career Center is expanding its career services.

It will keep current resources, but now it is also offering more specific programs for young adults and middle aged people looking to get into the workforce.

This includes the Thomas Jefferson Adult Career Education programs through Piedmont Virginia Community College which helps with job training and job readiness.

“We just want residents of the community to know that there are people in organizations out here ready to assist them in finding that job that they need to put them in to be successful. We’re here to help,” career center coordinator, Juandiego Wade said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Prior to making a decision, the school board conducted a survey of parents early in January in...
Shenandoah County parents react to masking changes
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook

Latest News

On Saturday at the Lucy Simms Center The ARC of Harrisonburg and Rockingham partnered with the...
MLK Day of Service Food Drive held at Lucy Simms Center
On Saturday the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity opened the doors to Harrisonburg’s first...
Central Habitat for Humanity opens Harrisonburg Restore
COVID-19
VDH has limited COVID-19 treatment
Outside of the Albemarle County testing location
New testing site in Albemarle County helps a thousand people
Icy scene in Broadway Saturday morning
Brutal cold hits the area Saturday morning