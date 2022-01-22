Advertisement

Friday night house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children in Staunton

Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Stuart Street just before 8 p.m. on...
Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Stuart Street just before 8 p.m. on Friday night.(Staunton Fire and Rescue)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Stuart Street just before 8 p.m. on Friday night, where crews found light smoke showing from the attic area.

The Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Two adults and 3 children were displaced. The Red Cross was contacted for assistance. There were no injuries.

Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 1, Brush 6, Chief 3, E101 (ACFR), and Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad responded.

