Friday night house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Stuart Street just before 8 p.m. on Friday night, where crews found light smoke showing from the attic area.

The Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Two adults and 3 children were displaced. The Red Cross was contacted for assistance. There were no injuries.

Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 1, Brush 6, Chief 3, E101 (ACFR), and Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad responded.

