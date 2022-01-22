H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 22
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Saturday, January 22.
Boys Basketball
Harrisonburg at Broadway
Monticello at Turner Ashby
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap
Staunton at Riverheads
Clarke County at Mountain View
East Rockingham vs. Poca (WV) - at Virginia High in Bristol, VA
Luray at Madison County
Girls Basketball
East Rockingham 49, Mountain View 42
Harrisonburg 55, Broadway 51
Fort Defiance 74, Buffalo Gap 51
Monticello vs. Turner Ashby
Riverheads at Staunton
Madison County at Luray
