H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 22

High school basketball highlights and scores from Saturday, January 22.
High school basketball highlights and scores from Saturday, January 22.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball highlights and scores from Saturday, January 22.

Boys Basketball

Harrisonburg at Broadway

Monticello at Turner Ashby

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap

Staunton at Riverheads

Clarke County at Mountain View

East Rockingham vs. Poca (WV) - at Virginia High in Bristol, VA

Luray at Madison County

Girls Basketball

East Rockingham 49, Mountain View 42

Harrisonburg 55, Broadway 51

Fort Defiance 74, Buffalo Gap 51

Monticello vs. Turner Ashby

Riverheads at Staunton

Madison County at Luray

