Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting(Page County Public Schools | WHSV)
By Kyle Rogers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Police Department charged a woman who made a perceived threat at Thursday night’s Page County School Board meeting.

According to police, Amelia King, 42, was charged with a violation of the Code of Virginia 18.2-60 Oral Threat While on School Property.

The Page County School Board met Thursday night to vote in favor of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, making masks a choice for students.

During the public comment period, King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes and she responded with “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

King later sent an apology to the school board that was read aloud at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.

Local law enforcement stepped up its presence at schools within the county on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday before King was charged, Page County superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox said in part, “Not only comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable and appropriate.”

According to police, the magistrate released King on a personal recognizance bond.

* * * FROM THE DESK OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE * * * Luray Police Department has charged Amelia Ruffner King, a 42 year old...

Posted by Luray Police Department on Friday, January 21, 2022

