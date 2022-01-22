Some temperature relief

SATURDAY: Some clouds for the evening and frigid with temperatures falling into the teens. Skies will clear with a few passing clouds for the evening and overnight as temperatures become frigid once more with temperatures dropping into the low to mid teens. A 5-10 mph wind, but wind chills will still fall into the teens for the Valley, and even the single digits across our West Virginia locations.

SUNDAY: More clouds to start the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. We’ll keep more clouds than sun throughout the day as temperatures stay cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills in the 20s before noon for the Valley, the teens and 20s before noon in our West Virginia locations. A minor disturbance will pass through the area, bringing upslope snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains and some flurries elsewhere. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall for the Allegheny Mountains into Sunday night.

Plenty of clouds throughout the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Snow flurries heading into the evening and overnight across our entire area but no accumulation except for the Alleghenies. Clouds into the overnight hours as temperatures return to very cold levels. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens. Wind chills in our West Virginia locations dropping into the teens.

MONDAY: Some clouds to kick off the next work week and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of clouds and some sunshine into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Some clouds in the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. More clouds will arrive as the night progresses which will help keep temperatures elevated. Still chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. It appears that our next system won’t be strong enough to bleed into our area with the exception in the Alleghenies. A few more inches of snow likely in the Alleghenies. Feeling warmer for the day despite temperatures only rising into the low to mid 40s. Peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. This will be the warmest day over the next 7 days. Some clouds overnight and turning frigid again with lows in the mid to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds and very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 20s. Back to the very cold weather pattern as highs only reach the upper 20s to low 30s in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Becoming clear overnight and frigid with overnight lows falling into the single digits.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds and frigid to start the day with temperatures rising into the teens. A very cold day overall despite seeing plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 30s. More clouds arriving overnight with temperatures turning very cold as they fall into the mid to upper teens.

FRIDAY: More clouds for the morning and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. We’ll keep more clouds around for the day with peaks of sunshine. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper teens.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

