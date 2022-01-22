Advertisement

Waynesboro’s new police chief describes first month as hectic, but enjoys job

Waynesboro's new Police Chief David Shaw.
Waynesboro's new Police Chief David Shaw.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro’s new police chief is one month into his job. With a couple of big winter storms and a surge in COVID-19 cases, he describes it as hectic, but there are other challenges ahead.

Chief David Shaw stepped into his new role at the end of 2021 with 20 years of experience rising in the ranks at the Waynesboro Police Department.

Shaw says one of the biggest issues he faces is filling shifts - right now, the department is down nine officers. That’s more than 20% of the total officers.

The chief adds that mental health calls and patient transfers are time-consuming, and paperwork logs have increased with courts back online.

There is also the constant struggle of trying to get officers time off to avoid burnout.

Shaw says a lot of these issues are industry-wide: “Police work is still not very popular, especially compared with pay that people can get in the private sector,” he said. “So we’re having to come up with different ways of recruitment and retention.”

Another challenge at WPD is the age of officers: the majority have fewer than five years of experience, and Chief Shaw says it takes time to learn the job.

Shaw’s predecessor, former-Chief Michael Wilhelm, left the role after he was promoted to a different position with the city as Assistant City Manager of Public Safety. Wilhelm served the Waynesboro Police Department for 26 years.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Caleb Scott.
Elkton woman’s tragedy inspires Caleb’s Law, now before the Va. General Assmebly
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officers were able to identify the alleged offender as 49-year-old Kenneth Brian Harris of...
Waynesboro man arrested for child pornography
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting

Latest News

The Department of Historic Resources released a full inventory of the items found inside the...
Department of Historic Resources releases inventory of items found in 1887 time capsule
Prior to making a decision, the school board conducted a survey of parents early in January in...
Shenandoah County parents react to masking changes
Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting