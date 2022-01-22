Advertisement

Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
The lawsuit alleges a student was assaulted by former Turner Ashby High School teacher Wesley...
Part of lawsuit against Rockingham County Public Schools alleging sexual assault dismissed

Latest News

H.S. Swimming & Wrestling Highlights: Friday, January 21
H.S. Swimming & Wrestling Highlights: Friday, January 21
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 21
H.S. Basketball Highlights: Friday, January 21
Overnight Forecast 1-21-22
Overnight Forecast 1-21-22