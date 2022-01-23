Brutal cold hits the area Saturday morning

(WHSV) - Temperatures Saturday morning across the area fell into the single digits and even below zero. These were the coldest temperatures since January 2018 when Dale Enterprise record a temperatures of -4 degrees. These were not close to record lows, but certainly not an every year event.

Here are the some of the low temperatures recorded Saturday:

The Canaan Valley fell to -31 Saturday morning. Ouch. (WHSV)

No, that is not a typo. The Canaan Valley which sits at 3200 feet and just west of our viewing area dropped to 31 degrees below zero. Temperatures fell to 10-20 below zero across the Alleghenies, Bayard dropping to 16 degrees below zero. There were some isolated spots in rural areas that fell below zero across our area while most of the rest of the area ranged at the 0-5 temperature range. Dale Enterprise, which holds Harrisonburg’s records, fell to 1 degree Saturday morning. Our station at WHSV in Downtown Harrisonburg dropped to 6 degrees.

January has been dominated by cold temperatures and snow. The cold weather pattern will continue through next week but no snow unless you are located in the Alleghenies. The next few days will be a little bit better, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. Tuesday, we actually get above 40 degrees but another cold punch will follow, and could be almost or as impressive at Saturday morning. The forecasted low Thursday morning is 3 degrees for Franklin and 7 degrees in Harrisonburg.

