Central Habitat for Humanity opens Harrisonburg Restore

On Saturday the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity opened the doors to Harrisonburg’s first Restore in Dukes Plaza off of South Main Street.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity opened the doors to Harrisonburg’s first Restore in Dukes Plaza off of South Main Street.

Habitat for Humanity Restores sell donated goods and the proceeds are used to help build habitat houses. The Harrisonburg Restore project has been in works for two years and Saturday the habitat held a soft opening of the store.

“This is a village working together, Habitat for Humanity is a wonderful mission, I encourage everyone to come get involved whether it’s spring cleaning earlier and getting rid of some things that you don’t need that are just gathering dust all those things can put dollars in that register that puts people in homes,” said Caroline Law, the Restore manager.

Habitat currently has two homes under construction and is looking to build more in the next year.

The restore will accept donations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and will sell a variety of products.

“We have everything here from maple cabinets that were donated that are $17,000 to books that you can buy for 50 cents or a quarter, so there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” said Law.

The store will be mostly run by volunteers, and currently has just four paid staff members, so the Central Habitat for Humanity is on the lookout for volunteers.

The store will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can learn more about the restore here.

