Advertisement

Christiansburg resident finds new passion through social media challenge

A miniature drawing of Burruss Hall at Virginia Tech by Blake Gore.
A miniature drawing of Burruss Hall at Virginia Tech by Blake Gore.(Blake Gore)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s something most of us can relate to, the daily scroll of social media. For Blake Gore, who has a background in higher education at universities like Vanderbilt and Radford, it’s this simple act that landed him a new passion.

“Never had an art class or any formal education outside of high school, and never drew or doodled or anything like that. At 37, I saw a drawing challenge going around Twitter.”

The challenge was coming up with a new drawing for 30 days, but the catch was doing that drawing in a 1 inch by 1 inch space.

“It was a lot of fun and after doing it for 30 days, I kind of built it into my routine.”

Twitter users also began asking Gore if he sold his pieces.

“People had so much interest in it and wanted to commission different pieces. Whether it was their childhood home, or a pet and it just picked up steam.”

Gore is now able to sell his pieces, but his love for drawing has never been about the money.

“If I was doing it for free, I would still be doing it at the same pace, it’s that much fun.”

The pressure of drawing in such tiny spaces doesn’t come without some stress though!

“When you’re working in a one inch by one inch space, every little dot, every little line counts so much, so that’s pretty stressful. On the flip side of that though, it requires so much attention that I really do get lost in it.”

Four years later at 41, Gore is still just as passionate and he hopes to encourage others that its never too late to learn something new.

“My advice to people is, if you’re interested in something just try it out. Don’t expect yourself to be an expert right off the bat, but trust your ability to learn.”

And if you’re willing to trust, that calling might just come in the most unexpected places.

For more information about Blake Gore and his pieces, you can find his website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
Prior to making a decision, the school board conducted a survey of parents early in January in...
Shenandoah County parents react to masking changes
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Stuart Street just before 8 p.m. on...
Friday night house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children in Staunton
Pedestrian struck and killed on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County

Latest News

Outside of the Community Lab School in Albemarle County
ACPS tracking General Assembly bills
JMU women's tennis blanks Georgetown
JMU women’s tennis blanks Georgetown
A federal initiative set to launch this year will allow 18-year-olds to drive tractor trailers...
BRCC says trucking apprenticeship program could boost industry
Bridgewater College’s World War II Service Board.
Bridgewater College, Camera Heritage Museum finalists in statewide artifact competition
Things will be unusually quiet at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA this week after the shelter...
RHSPCA moves all dogs to foster homes due to heating issues