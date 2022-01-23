Feeling more pleasant but still chilly into the work week

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds throughout the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Snow flurries heading into the evening and overnight across our entire area but no accumulation except for the Alleghenies. Clouds into the overnight hours as temperatures return to very cold levels. Overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills in our West Virginia locations dropping into the teens. A fresh trace to 2 inches of snow for the Allegheny Mountains.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds and very cold in the morning with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of clouds and some sunshine into the afternoon. More pleasant but still chilly with highs in the upper 30s. A few warm spots such as the Potomac Highlands may reach 40 degrees! Wind chills staying in the 20s for most of the day. Some snow melt as well.

Some clouds in the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. More snow flurries across the area during the evening and overnight hours out ahead of our next cold front. More upslope snowfall during the evening and overnight for the Allegheny Mountains. A warm front will pass by our area during the night which will not drop temperatures all that much. Still cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Areas in West Virginia around 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Our next cold front will pass through the area but will only result in the Allegheny Mountains seeing any precipitation. A few more inches of snow likely in the Alleghenies, an additional 1-4″ of snow. Feeling more pleasant for the day but still chilly with temperatures only rising into the low to mid 40s. Peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. This will be the warmest day over the next 7 days.

Some clouds to kick off the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. We will have clearing through the evening and overnight as temperatures begin to quickly drop. By the late overnight, temperatures will have fallen into the single digits across our West Virginia locations and in the low teens in the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start the day with temperatures in the teens. Back to the very cold weather pattern as highs only reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees in the afternoon. Very cold with wind chills in the single digits across the area through the late morning. Feeling like the teens in the afternoon. Staying clear overnight and bitterly cold with overnight lows falling into the single digits.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds and frigid to start the day with temperatures rising into the teens. A very cold day overall as some clouds arrive by the afternoon Cold with highs in the mid 30s. More clouds arriving overnight with temperatures turning very cold as they fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy for the morning and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying completely cloudy throughout the day as another cold front passes. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and frigid with lows in the single digits and teens.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the morning with a few passing clouds and very cold with temperatures in the teens. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon, but very cold with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Clear skies overnight with lows in the single digits and teens.

