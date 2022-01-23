Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball defeats Charleston

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes beat the Cougars 64-55.

The Dukes improve to 8-9 and 4-2 in conference play. Senior Jaylin Carodine recorded her third career double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Teammate Kiki Jefferson added 14 points and is now only 17 away from 1,000 career points. Madison Green and Jamia Hazell scored 11 each for the Dukes.

James Madison dominated from the free-throw line, shooting 94% (17/18). The Dukes had 15 more offensive rebounds than the Cougars and scored 10 more points in the paint.

The Dukes are back in action on Friday as they face Hofstra at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

