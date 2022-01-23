JMU women’s tennis blanks Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s tennis, the Dukes dominated the Hoyas 7-0 to open the spring season.

After capturing the doubles point, James Madison delivered six singles wins while dropping only one set. Kylie Moulin captured the first singles win in straight sets for the Dukes. Natalia Nikolopoulou followed with a victory in the second singles spot. Redshirt junior Daria Afanasyeva edged Avantika Willy in three sets to clinch the match for JMU.

Box Score

Doubles

Olivia Ashton/ Chloe Bendetti def. Daria Afanasyeva/ Kylie Moulin 6-4

Daniela Voloh/ Michelle Los Arcos def. McHaley Ho/ Agata Mikos 6-1

Amanda Nord/ Natalia Nikolopoulou def. Morgan Coburn/ Avantika Willy 6-2

Singles

Daria Afanasyeva def. Avantika Willy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Natalia Nikolopoulou def. Chloe Bendetti 7-5, 6-2

Kylie Moulin def. McHaley Ho 6-3, 6-1

Amanda Nord def. Agata Mikos 7-6 (3), 6-4

Hope Moulin def. Olivia Ashton 6-4, 6-3

Daniela Voloh def. Morgan Coburn 6-3, 6-2

