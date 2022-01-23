MLK Day of Service Food Drive held at Lucy Simms Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday at the Lucy Simms Center The ARC of Harrisonburg and Rockingham partnered with the Salvation Army and a number of other organizations for the MLK Day of Service Drive-Thru Food Distribution. The event was moved from Martin Luther King Jr. Day due to snow.

Volunteers at the event passed out bags of food filled with poultry donated from Cargill, ground beef, and other groceries to those in need.

“During this pandemic it’s been a real challenge, right now if you go into the grocery store the prices are going up all the time and it’s getting harder and harder for families to meet all of their expenses so giving them food is a help,” said Heather Denman, executive director of the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.

With the help of over sixty volunteers and with additional food donated from Brent and Bucky Berry, who host an annual food drive of their own, the Arc of HR had enough food on hand for 230 families.

The Arc of HR plans to host more food drives throughout the year. “What we will continue to do is work with Harrisonburg City Public Schools backpack program, to give families food every week that can get them through the weekend,” said Denman.

You can learn more about the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and their mission here.

