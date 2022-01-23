Advertisement

Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County

By Bob Grebe
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) -

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 90-block of Mauzy Athlone Road. That’s near the Broadway exit (mm 257) off of interstate 81.

VSP has not released the name or gender of the victim who died at the scene.

Sgt. Brent Coffey tells WHSV the driver who struck the pedestrian did stay at the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the latest information on-air and online.

