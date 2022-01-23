Richmond Mayor tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he tested positive for COVID-19 via Twitter on Sunday, January 23.

Mayor Stoney is fully vaccinated and says he received a booster dose as well.

This is the second time he has contracted COVID-19. He tested positive back in January 2021 as well. In the tweet, he said his symptoms are far milder this time around.

“I will follow CDC guidance and isolate for 5 days. As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it. Tell those you love to get vaccinated,” Stoney said in the tweet.

