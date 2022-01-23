Advertisement

VDH has limited COVID-19 treatment

COVID-19
COVID-19(WHSV)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Monoclonal antibodies used to be a reliable treatment for COVID-19, but now according to a doctor only one type works for omicron.

This has caused the demand for Sotrovimab to increase across the country.

The Virginia Department of Health says it receives its supply from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which VDH says has its own system for allocating it across the nation.

Doctors with VDH says it looks at health equity and sufficient coverage in the Commonwealth, when it looks at giving the treatment to places, like UVA Health.

“The requests are threefold, what we are getting from HHS, so we may be able to fill 30 or 40 percent of orders,” VDH Public Health Physician Specialist, Dr. Brooke Rossheim said. “Because that is what is being requested, and so we have to do the best that we can work with. I will say that this most recent week, we’ve been able to fill more orders, which is good.”

Doctors say this limited supply is just another reason to get vaccinated and boosted, since people can’t just rely on this drug with its limited supply.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Prior to making a decision, the school board conducted a survey of parents early in January in...
Shenandoah County parents react to masking changes
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook

Latest News

On Saturday at the Lucy Simms Center The ARC of Harrisonburg and Rockingham partnered with the...
MLK Day of Service Food Drive held at Lucy Simms Center
On Saturday the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity opened the doors to Harrisonburg’s first...
Central Habitat for Humanity opens Harrisonburg Restore
Outside of the Albemarle County testing location
New testing site in Albemarle County helps a thousand people
Icy scene in Broadway Saturday morning
Brutal cold hits the area Saturday morning