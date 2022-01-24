Advertisement

Augusta Health provides vaccine clinic update

(WCAX)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Health clinic has provided updates on the vaccination status of people in the hospital and surrounding area.

As of Monday morning Augusta Health has given 111,519 total vaccination doses and have 46,986 people in the community fully vaccinated.

Although Augusta Health has been steadily giving out vaccines, the number of COVID cases in their hospital is still on the rise. Augusta Health had a 52.3% positivity rate last week, while caring for 48 patients in house and experiencing eight deaths.

Staff members are trying to slow the COVID mitigation process down by giving positive patients in their hospital Monoclonal Antibody Infusions (MABS), but supplies are limited.

Last week, Augusta Health received limited doses of Strovimab, so the number of infusions was also limited. There were 53 patients infused, for a total of 930 patients since the clinic was opened.

Less than 5% of those who receive a MABS infusion need to be admitted to the hospital later. Augusta Health expects to receive 78 doses this week.

Augusta Health asks that you vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, wash hands frequently and stay socially distant from others when possible.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

