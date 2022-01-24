Advertisement

Demand for COVID-19 tests continues, Central Shenandoah Health District now taking appointments

FILE: The Central Shenandoah Health District provides free COVID-19 testing in Waynesboro.
FILE: The Central Shenandoah Health District provides free COVID-19 testing in Waynesboro.(WVIR)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The demand for COVID-19 tests remains high around our region, so now the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) allows you to make appointments online to save your spot.

“Even if the clinic closes to walk-ins, [your appointment] will still be honored, so it’s great that we’ve rolled that process out,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said. “You’re also now able to access your results online, so that makes it easier for people to check themselves and also for our staff.”

If the need for testing ever outgrows the health district’s two weekly testing sites, Shelton said they will add more as needed, like it did the first few weeks of 2022.

The first week of January, the CSHD gave over 700 tests. Last week, Shelton tells WHSV the health district gave 135 tests, but only hosted one clinic due to inclement weather.

After weeks of COVID-19 cases rising, Shelton said the region is beginning to see cases trend down slightly, but that could change.

“One minor event can completely change the trajectory of a surge, so people making the decision to stay in and mask up can bring that down a lot faster,” Shelton said. “Folks not making those decisions can keep it going.”

The CSHD hosts COVID-19 testing clinics at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This Saturday, Jan. 29, the health district is hosting community vaccine clinics at Waterman Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Spotswood Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A vaccine clinic is hosted every Thursday at the James Madison University Convocation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. First, second, third, and booster shots are available.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
On Saturday the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity opened the doors to Harrisonburg’s first...
Central Habitat for Humanity opens Harrisonburg Restore
A visible light view of the Lagoon Nebula which is one of two nebulas that will be near Mars...
A chance to view two nebulas this week up in the sky

Latest News

Augusta Health provides vaccine clinic update
In a joint statement Monday, Richmond joined six other school districts in a lawsuit going...
Richmond among 7 school districts challenging Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 7,155 Monday
Virginia’s Attorney General says the Virginia Supreme Court will take up the school mask debate...
Virginia Supreme Court to take up school mask debate this week