Demand for COVID-19 tests continues, Central Shenandoah Health District now taking appointments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The demand for COVID-19 tests remains high around our region, so now the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) allows you to make appointments online to save your spot.

“Even if the clinic closes to walk-ins, [your appointment] will still be honored, so it’s great that we’ve rolled that process out,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said. “You’re also now able to access your results online, so that makes it easier for people to check themselves and also for our staff.”

If the need for testing ever outgrows the health district’s two weekly testing sites, Shelton said they will add more as needed, like it did the first few weeks of 2022.

The first week of January, the CSHD gave over 700 tests. Last week, Shelton tells WHSV the health district gave 135 tests, but only hosted one clinic due to inclement weather.

After weeks of COVID-19 cases rising, Shelton said the region is beginning to see cases trend down slightly, but that could change.

“One minor event can completely change the trajectory of a surge, so people making the decision to stay in and mask up can bring that down a lot faster,” Shelton said. “Folks not making those decisions can keep it going.”

The CSHD hosts COVID-19 testing clinics at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This Saturday, Jan. 29, the health district is hosting community vaccine clinics at Waterman Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Spotswood Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A vaccine clinic is hosted every Thursday at the James Madison University Convocation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. First, second, third, and booster shots are available.

