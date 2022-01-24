Advertisement

Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
On Saturday the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity opened the doors to Harrisonburg’s first...
Central Habitat for Humanity opens Harrisonburg Restore
Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Stuart Street just before 8 p.m. on...
Friday night house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children in Staunton

Latest News

FILE - This April 3, 2019, file photo shows U.S. currency in New York. U.S. scientists have...
Study: Extra cash for low-income mothers may influence baby brains
Biscuit World union effort rooted in West Virginia history
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Lam worked with Augusta County Fire and Rescue for nearly 10 years.
Patrick Lam named new Emergency Management Coordinator