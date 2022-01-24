Advertisement

H.S. Basketball: TJ’s Top 10 - January 24

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck ranks the best Virginia high school basketball teams in the WHSV...
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck ranks the best Virginia high school basketball teams in the WHSV coverage area.

TJ’s Top 10 - January 24

Boys Basketball

1. Eastern Mennonite (7-3 Overall)

Last Week: No. 1 - Defeated Fishburne Military School, 73-48. Defeated Roanoke Catholic, 74-73

2. East Rockingham (11-4 Overall)

Last Week: No. 2 - Defeated Page County, 86-53. Defeated Madison County, 66-60. Lost to Poca (WV), 52-45

3. Spotswood (9-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 3 - Defeated Turner Ashby, 56-47

4. Wilson Memorial (9-3 Overall)

Last Week: No. 4 - Defeated Stuarts Draft, 64-42

5. Buffalo Gap (11-2 Overall)

Last Week: No. 6 - Defeated Riverheads, 43-35. Defeated Fort Defiance, 44-39

6. Central (10-4 Overall)

Last Week: No. 8 - Defeated Rappahannock County, 51-49

7. Broadway (10-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 5 - Lost to John Handley, 73-68. Defeated Rockbridge County, 68-28. Lost to Harrisonburg, 46-35

8. Turner Ashby (8-5 Overall)

Last Week: No. 7 - Lost to Spotswood, 56-47. Defeated Monticello, 58-37

9. Staunton (6-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 9 - Defeated Waynesboro, 56-37. Lost to Riverheads, 49-46

10. Fort Defiance (4-7 Overall)

Last Week: No. 10 - Lost to Buffalo Gap, 44-39

Girls Basketball

1. Luray (12-2 Overall)

Last Week: No. 1 - Defeated Rappahannock County, 62-40. Defeated Clarke County, 58-28. Defeated Madison County, 62-36

2. Spotswood (8-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 2 - Defeated Turner Ashby, 41-38

3. Fort Defiance (8-2 Overall)

Last Week: No. 3 - Defeated Buffalo Gap, 74-51

4. Turner Ashby (8-5 Overall)

Last Week: No. 4 - Lost to Spotswood, 41-38. Defeated Monticello, 64-45

5. Wilson Memorial (7-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 5 - Defeated Stuarts Draft, 56-22

6. Strasburg (11-4 Overall)

Last Week: No. 6 - Defeated Page County, 41-32

7. Central (11-4 Overall)

Last Week: No. 8 - Defeated Rappahannock County, 54-41

8. Harrisonburg (7-7 Overall)

Last Week: No. 9 - Defeated Broadway, 55-51

9. Broadway (8-8 Overall)

Last Week: No. 10 - Defeated John Handley, 60-39. Defeated Rockbridge County, 47-46. Lost to Harrisonburg, 55-51

10. Buffalo Gap (9-6 Overall)

Last Week: No. 7 - Lost to Riverheads, 40-37. Lost to Fort Defiance, 74-51

NOTE: These rankings include only teams from Virginia in the WHSV coverage area. Rankings will be released early each week until postseason play begins.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

