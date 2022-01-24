Advertisement

IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tax season starts Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service is telling parents to keep an eye out for an IRS mailing known as Letter 6419.

The letter pertains to 2021′s Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July to December.

Families received up to $300 for each child under 5 years old, and $250 for children between 6 and 17.

Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-908-4184.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting
Approximately 158 lbs. of marijuana was seized.
Timberville and Broadway PD make arrest for drug possession following traffic stop
On Saturday the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity opened the doors to Harrisonburg’s first...
Central Habitat for Humanity opens Harrisonburg Restore
Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Stuart Street just before 8 p.m. on...
Friday night house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children in Staunton

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 test could delay suit against NY Times
Strength in Peers has been providing peer recovery for people who are struggling with substance...
Community Spotlight: Strength in Peers
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster...
Parents urged to stop using infant loungers after reports of two infant deaths