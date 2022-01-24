JMU football player charged with DWI

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A James Madison University football player has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to arrest records from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Latrele Palmer was arrested early Saturday morning on Reservoir St. for alleged drug use.

JMU Athletics responded with the following statement:

“We had a disciplinary incident with a football student-athlete over the weekend, which has already been addressed in line with department policy.”

Palmer was the leading rusher for JMU this past season.

