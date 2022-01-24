Advertisement

JMU football player charged with DWI

Palmer was the leading rusher for JMU this past season.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A James Madison University football player has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to arrest records from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Latrele Palmer was arrested early Saturday morning on Reservoir St. for alleged drug use.

JMU Athletics responded with the following statement:

“We had a disciplinary incident with a football student-athlete over the weekend, which has already been addressed in line with department policy.”

