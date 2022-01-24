Patrick Lam named new Emergency Management Coordinator

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County has announced the appointment of Patrick L. Lam for the new role of Emergency Management Coordinator.

The Emergency Management Coordinator position was created to focus on the prevention, preparation and mitigation of challenging threats as well as plan for response to and recovery from major incidents and disasters.

At its highest level, the coordinator will align the county’s emergency response plans with federal and state agencies, partner organizations and neighboring jurisdictions.

Additionally, the coordinator role will manage the development of the county’s Emergency Operations Plan and coordinate response from county agencies and regional safety partners.

The position will serve as the point of contact for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and local Homeland Security initiatives and will report to the County Administrator.

“The new role of emergency management coordinator will increase the effectiveness of the county’s response to natural disasters and other emergencies,” said Augusta County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald. “Patrick Lam’s strong background in public safety service as well as his leadership experience give him an informed perspective for planning, policy and emergency response.”

Lam worked with Augusta County Fire and Rescue for nearly 10 years, serving as both firefighter and advanced EMT and, most recently, as Lieutenant in the Riverheads and Deerfield stations.

Prior to his time with Augusta County, Lam had ten years of management and leadership experience with several nonprofit and private organizations, according to a county press release.

Lam holds a Masters of Public Administration degree with a concentration in emergency services management from Columbia Southern University, a Bachelor’s of Science degree in kinesiology from James Madison University, and an Associate of Arts and Science degree from Blue Ridge Community College.

Lam has multiple Virginia certifications including Advanced Emergency Medical Technician; Firefighter I, II; Instructor I,II,III; Officer I, II, III, IV; and Hazardous Materials Technician.

“The Office of Emergency Management has an all-hazards approach to increasing the safety and resiliency of citizens,” Lam stated. “I look forward to partnering with community organizations, schools, and our local agencies to promote public preparedness, awareness, and education.”

Lam began his role in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.