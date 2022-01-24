Advertisement

PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The PCPS central office received a phone call Monday afternoon from an unknown individual who did not make a direct threat to anyone in the division but caused concern among the division staff.

Out of an abundance of caution, staff contacted the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Luray Police Department (LPD) who responded immediately.

Officials say appropriate steps were taken at PCPS schools to continue to ensure student and staff safety.

LPD and PCSO personnel were present at all schools throughout the day and at dismissal. There will be additional law enforcement present at evening activities in the division. The LPD and the PCSO will also provide a continued presence at all schools Tuesday.

PCPS leaders say they take all concerns very seriously and will continue to work collaboratively to ensure student and staff safety at all times.

