RHSPCA moves all dogs to foster homes due to heating issues

Things will be unusually quiet at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA this week after the shelter temporarily moved all of its adoptable dogs to foster homes due to heating issues at the shelter.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Things will be unusually quiet at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA this week after the shelter temporarily moved all of its adoptable dogs to foster homes due to heating issues at the shelter.

The shelter moved around 60 dogs to foster homes over the weekend because its dated HVAC system has been unable to keep up with recent freezing temperatures.

The shelter has been able to keep its cat kennels warm and feline adoptions will continue normally this week, but the heating system couldn’t sufficiently warm the much larger dog area.

“With just how big the adoptable dog room is and the amount of doors in there it’s really difficult to heat, we’ve tried putting a bunch of heaters back there and it’s just really not fair to the dogs so we sought out foster homes in the community for all our dogs during these really cold temperatures,” said Tiffany Corbin, Marketing and Fundraising Manager for the RHSPCA.

The RHSPCA says it is actively exploring solutions to the temperature concerns in the building. The shelter is grateful for how quickly community members helped them out in their time of need.

“The shelter is so appreciative of the community’s efforts to support us so quickly with the fostering needs, we were able to get our dogs out into nice warm homes, we just can’t say thank you enough,” said Corbin.

All dog adoption appointments have been temporarily put on hold and will resume on January 31st when the dogs will return to the shelter.

