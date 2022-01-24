Turning even colder and closely monitoring another storm system

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy into the evening ahead of a cold front, this is an Alberta Clipper. Snow showers across the Alleghenies and isolated elsewhere. Evening temperatures holding fairly steady in the mid to upper 30s and even rising a few degrees at times with a light breeze out of the southwest.

Snow for the Alleghenies which will continue into Tuesday morning. 2-4″ of snow with isolated higher amounts up to about 5″.

A few flurries and rain/snow showers from the Alleghenies to about Rt. 220 across the Highlands. In a heavy rogue band, a dusting possible but not widespread.

East of Rt. 220 into the Shenandoah Valley, a few flurries possible with a stray rain/snow shower for the evening and overnight.

Eventually cooling into the mid to upper 20s. Some areas will stay in the low 30s where we have the breeze.

TUESDAY: Some clouds early especially across our West Virginia locations. Snow continues for the Alleghenies for the morning. More sun elsewhere. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Still cool but not a bad day for January. Though not warm, this is the ‘warmest’ day this week. A light breeze out of the northwest at times. Highs likely just after noon for our West Virginia areas and then cooling. For the Valley highs in the early afternoon then cooling fast by sunset.

Staying clear into the evening and cooling quickly into the 20s. A very cold night with lows in the single digits for our West Virginia locations. Around 10-14 degrees in the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the teens, wind chills in the single digits at times. Staying sunny but very cold. A light breeze will make wind chills a factor. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens at times for the afternoon. Get ready for the coldest night of the season likely, even colder than lows were on Saturday morning. Staying clear overnight and bitterly cold with overnight lows falling from about -8 to 6 degrees. Expect lows to be a good 3-6 degrees colder than we were by Saturday morning.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and frigid to start the day with temperatures rising into the teens. A very cold day overall. Highs in the low to mid 30s. More clouds arriving overnight with temperatures turning very cold as they fall into the mid to upper teens.

FRIDAY:A mix of sun and clouds for the morning and cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. Increasing clouds for the day as we closely watch the next coastal storm. If this storm stays slightly more west we are looking at at least some snow Friday night into Saturday. The more east with the track, the less or no snow possible. This is the next storm to watch. Cold with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

SATURDAY: Closely monitoring the potential of a weekend coastal storm that could bring us snow into Saturday morning. Stay tuned. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows in the low to mid teens.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s. More sunshine for the day and staying chilly but we will be above freezing. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

