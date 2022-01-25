Advertisement

ELECT releases post-election report for 2021

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) -Recently, the Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) released its annual post-election report for the 2021 November General Election.

This report generates a historical record of the election, and highlights its successes and areas where improvements could be made.

ELECT says the November 2021 General Election continued to pose the same challenges election administrators faced in November 2020: an ongoing global health pandemic and a monumental dissemination of misinformation and disinformation about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Following each November General Election since 2018, ELECT says it has has produced this report to highlight several areas of work done in 2021 to include law and regulatory changes impacting the administration of elections, participation in the election, key challenges/major issues and election administration tasks completed.

The report also spotlights initiatives such as Virginia’s Voter Education and Outreach Campaign and collaborating with partners such as Virginia’s Medical Reserve Corps as well as the United States Postal Service to help mitigate challenges brought on by issues such as COVID-19.

“ELECT produces the post-election report annually to reinforce our agency’s continued commitment to transparency” said Christopher Piper, Virginia Department of Elections’ Commissioner. “We are proud to be able to document the work that the Commonwealth’s election administrators, electoral board members, and ELECT staff do to conduct secure and accurate elections in Virginia.”

The post-election report was presented by Commissioner Piper at the January 18 meeting of the State Board of Elections. You can find a copy of the report here: Post-Election-Report_FINAL.1.24..22docx.pdf (virginia.gov).

