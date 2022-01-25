Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin says he wants parents to keep an eye out for “critical race theory” and “divisive practices” within Virginia schools.

Now, there’s tip line where parents can report their child’s school.

In an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, Youngkin said he wants to catalog instances where schools have defied his ban on CRT.

He pointed to the recent controversy surrounding the “privilege bingo” game in Fairfax Schools as one example, but many teachers find the tip line offensive.

A spokesperson for the governor said the helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov email address is “a resource for parents, teachers, and students to relay any questions or concerns.”

