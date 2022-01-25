Harrisonburg PD to host 27th Annual Community Police Academy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced the 27th Annual Community Police Academy (CPA). The academy is open to all community members who live, work or go to school in the City of Harrisonburg who are at least 18 years old.

The CPA will be held from March 1 to May 3. Classes are conducted by various members of the department each Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Applications may be found online or in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 101 N. Main St.

The due date for the applications is February 20, 2022. Individuals attending the academy gain an in-depth look at the various divisions within HPD.

Classroom discussions and hands-on practical scenarios make the learning experience come alive for participants, but does not certify attendees in any way as police officers.

HPD says the knowledge gained helps to open communication and therefore promote understanding of the very difficult yet rewarding profession of law enforcement.

Here is a list of topics that will highlight the two months:

Meet Chief Kelley Warner and her Command Staff, Tour of HPD, Emergency Communications Center, Patrol Procedures, Major Crimes Unit, Special Operations, SWAT, Use of Force, Gang & Drug Task Forces, Firearms (with a trip to the range), K9 Operations, Traffic Stops, Vehicle Operations, Crime Scene and Evidence, Restorative Justice, and Crisis Negotiations.

HPD says it looks forward to this opportunity each year and encourages you to apply, attend and work together for safer communities.

