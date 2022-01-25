Advertisement

Keep your holiday lights on to support health care workers

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

As you start to clean up from the holidays, consider leaving your holiday lights up a little bit longer.

This year, a Virginia Health System is asking people to show support for health care workers.

It’s part of HCA Virginia’s statewide campaign, “Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes.”

You can show your support by keeping your lights up through Jan. 31.

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed says the initiative is so important as our health care workers have put in so much to keep us safe.

“This is just an opportunity for us to show appreciation. I know it might seem small, but it’s just a time for us to come together just to get behind our health care workers and tell them how much we care for them and love them,” said Reed.

Mayor Reed says the city is also keeping its holiday lights up through the end of the month to show support.

You can also post a photo to social media using the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes.

