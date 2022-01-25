Local airport executive director appointed to Va’s director of aviation

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport executive director Greg Campbell to be the new Director of the Virginia Department of Aviation.

Campbell has been the executive director of SHD since 1992 and says he is excited to use the experience gained over his three decades at the airport to advance aviation across the state.

“The experience I’ve gained here in the valley has just been tremendous. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to have served here and learn and grow and I’m hoping to be able to really utilize those skills in this new role,” said Campbell.

The Department of Aviation administers assistance and coordination to Virginia’s 66 public use airports.

“The goal is to advance our system of airports and make it the best system in the nation. My role will involve assisting with funding, safety projects, and a multitude of other ways in which the department interacts with the airports to help them advance,” said Campbell.

Campbell will also be responsible for promoting aviation and aviation safety across the commonwealth.

As he prepares for his new role, he said he is proud of all that SHD has accomplished in his 30 years with the airport.

“The facility has really grown and evolved and become a premier facility of its size and type, for the community this is just a really valuable asset,” he said. “I hope that it will continue to enjoy the support that it has from the community and I look forward to good things happening here even beyond my time.”

Campbell begin his new job in Richmond in mid-February.

SHD’s deputy director Lisa Botkin will serve as the interim director of the airport.

