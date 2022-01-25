Low temperatures leave snow accumulation present

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Temperatures have barely made it above freezing in the last few weeks, leaving snow piled up in parking lots, driveways and sidewalks.

Harrisonburg is pedestrian friendly, but when the snow isn’t cleared it makes it difficult for residents to get around.

For the most part, business owners, property owners and residents are in charge of clearing the snow off of their sidewalks. If it snows less than six inches you have 24 hours after snowfall stops to clear a path and 36 hours for more than six inches of snow.

However, the city is here to help when needed. There are certain sidewalks they are responsible for clearing and they understand not everyone is capable of clearing their sidewalks themselves.

“The city does have a policy,” Michael Parks with the City of Harrisonburg said. “If you are unable to clear the sidewalk in front of your home for any reason we ask that you contact Harrisonburg Public Works department and we will work with you to get a crew out to clean that depending on your situation.”

Parks stresses that safety comes first when clearing snow and if you don’t think you are capable to ask for help.

