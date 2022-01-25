Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father’s body found

K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery.(Houston Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog is on the run after police alleged he led officers on a chase when they sought to question him over his missing father, whose body was later discovered hidden in his home’s garage.

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith is considered a person of interest in his father’s death. He had been free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog during his arrest.

Police say Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday as they sought to question him over his missing father.

Police say officers resumed their search after losing track of Smith and found his father’s body in the garage.

