McDaniel to redshirt

The James Madison women's basketball team will officially be without one of its top players for the 2021-2022 season.
The James Madison women’s basketball team will officially be without one of its top players for the 2021-2022 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team will officially be without one of its top players for the rest of 2021-2022 season.

JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said, during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, that sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel will redshirt this season. McDaniel has not played during the 2021-2022 campaign due to injury.

McDaniel was the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2020-2021 when she averaged 12.2 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.

O’Regan said that with the redshirt and an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 pandemic, it’s possible McDaniel could play four more seasons at JMU.

