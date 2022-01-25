Advertisement

Morse settling in as Dukes’ top scorer

Vado Morse has picked up his game in conference play.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vado Morse has picked up his game in conference play.

Morse has been arguably the best offensive player in Colonial Athletic Association play this season. The James Madison redshirt junior guard has scored 20 or more points in five of JMU’s six CAA games. His career-best 32-point performance this past Saturday led the Dukes to a thrilling victory over College of Charleston.

“At the beginning of the season I had like a rough start shooting wise,” said Morse. “Now I am kind of getting in rhythm, getting in the flow of things, and playing basketball.”

Morse is averaging 22.2 points per game in CAA contests, the second highest total in the league, while shooting 41.2% from three-point territory and making a CAA-best 3.5 three-pointers per game. When non-conference play ended, he was averaging 10.6 points per game while dealing with a finger injury. A COVID-19 pause for the program allowed Morse to get healthy and he’s responded by playing some of the best basketball of his career.

“The break that we had probably hurt everybody on our team...with the exception of Vado,” said JMU head coach Mark Byington. “Vado broke his finger in the first game of the year...it gave it a chance to heal. It was on his shooting hand...he’s (now) shooting it how he shot it last year and we know he can shoot. We know he can score.”

Morse leads JMU in scoring at 14.7 points per game overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host Drexel for a 7 p.m. tip-off Thursday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

