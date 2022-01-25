Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man charged in connection to the death of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was found not guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A juvenile court judge made that ruling on Monday morning.

In Oct. 2021, Richard Pierce was charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the firearm that was involved in the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.

On Friday, March 26, 2021 around 4:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road for the report of a shooting. There they found Bremer shot outside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy nearly 24 hours after Bremer was shot in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood off Pump Road.

The boy was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also faces charges of attempted murder for another girl involved in the situation.

In Dec. 2021, a Henrico Circuit Court judge overturned a decision by the juvenile court moving forward with charging the teen suspect in the Bremer’s case as an adult.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor released a statement in response to the dismissal of the charge against Pierce.

“On January 24, 2022, Richard Pierce was found not guilty of the offense of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The basis of this charge was the access of the firearm in the home that was used to kill Lucia Bremer. The matter was heard in the Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and the Court found that there was insufficient evidence to convict. The Court also found that by giving a “safety talk” to a troubled young adolescent about gun safety, such was sufficient instead of simply locking away a lethal weapon in an appropriate manner. I know the Bremers, the family of the victim, share my extreme disappointment and frustration.”

