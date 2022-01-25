Advertisement

Plans for liquid waste storage facility in Churchville pulled

Much of Churchville is decked out in "Quit the Pit" signs with information about opposing the...
Much of Churchville is decked out in "Quit the Pit" signs with information about opposing the plans.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After pushback from the community, Houff Corporation has pulled its plans to install a liquid waste storage facility on a farm in Churchville.

The change comes after Churchville residents gathered last Friday to discuss the proposal and how to fight it. At the meeting, many said they were worried about a bad smell from the pit, increased traffic on nearby roads and potential environmental dangers.

However, Houff General Manager Tim Grove said they are confident their plan was safe and in line with regulations.

“The project has fallen short of our desire to work with the community instead of against it,” said Grove.

Grove said Houff works with manufacturers in the area, and they have to continue to respond to need, which is increasing.

“Food and beverage manufacturing industry in the Valley is a great part of our economy, and we see each of our Valley plants going, adding lines, adding shifts, and it’s good for the growth of the Valley,” Grove said.

He said community made it clear they aren’t in favor of the plans.

“What is apparent is that we need to involve the community in an earlier stage of our planning process and importantly we plan to include county-level administrators and economic development people in our decision making,” said Grove.

Now that the proposal was pulled, he said the need for continued service for Valley food processors remains.

“As the production grows, so does the amount of waste water that needs to be treated. Following that, the amount of residuals that need to be recycled,” said Grove.

The process involves recycling solids with wastewater treatment to be used as fertilizer, but all that material has to be stored somewhere. Many people near the proposed location were worried.

“This is a county issue or a Valley issue, not just the aspirations and growth of Houff corporation,” said Grove.

Churchville community members shared the news on Facebook with joy Monday, Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCPS contacts local law enforcement after concerning phone call
Pedestrian struck and killed on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County
Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockingham County
Palmer was the leading rusher for JMU this past season.
JMU football player charged with DWI
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Update: Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting

Latest News

Augusta Health asks for the community's help in healing from COVID-19.
Augusta Health asks for community’s help battling COVID-19
Low temperatures leave snow accumulation present
Archie Messersmith-Bunting Interview Two
Archie Messersmith-Bunting Interview Two
Archie Messersmith-Bunting Interview
Archie Messersmith-Bunting Interview One